Arsenal 'set to beat Barcelona' to €60m midfielder as Gunners prepare to pay release clause: report

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly close to a transfer to Arsenal – despite strong interest from Barcelona in his signature.

Zubimendi has been on Barcelona's radar for some time and was strongly linked with the Catalan club as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left for Inter Miami last summer.

Barça signed former youth player Oriol Romeu as a temporary replacement for Busquets, but the La Masia graduate has struggled since his move from Girona.

The need to strengthen in central midfield has seen the current La Liga champions reignite their interest in Zubimendi, but todofichajes.com say Arsenal are ahead of the Catalans and could be set to complete a deal in the final days of the winter window.

Aston Villa and Athletic Club have also been linked with the Spain midfielder, but a link-up with fellow Basque Mikel Arteta – who also played for Real Sociedad early in his career before moving to Everton – now seems more likely.

According to the report, Arsenal are prepared to pay the midfielder's €60 million (£53m) release clause, while Barcelona are currently not in a position to complete such an expensive deal.

A stylish and intelligent defensive midfielder, Zubimendi has often been compared to Busquets in the past.

If he were to sign for Arsenal, England midfielder Declan Rice would likely feature in a different role.

Rice limped off in Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace and Arteta confirmed afterwards that the midfielder was withdrawn due to a hamstring problem.

