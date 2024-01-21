Chelsea transfer for wonderkid likened to Kylian Mbappe still ON: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea could yet win the race for Club Brugge and Norway wonderkid Antonio Nusa, amid rumours that Tottenham had a greed a deal to sign the winger.

The 18-year-old has been on the radar of a number of top clubs, having caught the eye with his prodigious performances in Belgium and Europe.

And, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nusa's signature is still very much up for grabs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "One to watch will be once again Antonio Nusa, born in 2005, [a] winger from Club Brugge. The conversations are ongoing between Tottenham and Club Brugge; from what I'm hearing, there will be new contact in the next [few] days.

"Tottenham want to sign the player now and allow him to join in the summer. Nusa doesn't want to leave Brugge in January – he wants to complete the season at Club Brugge – so now, Tottenham will have to find a solution for the summer.

"But there are also other clubs in the race; it's not a done deal. This is why Tottenham want to be fast – but as of now, the race is still open."

Nusa, who is currently valued at €17m (£14.6m) by Transfermarkt, joined Brugge from Norwegian outfit Stabaek in 2021.

He has gone on to make 52 appearances for the Belgian giants, becoming the youngest player to score on his Champions League debut when he found the net against Porto last season, aged 17.

Born to parents of Nigerian and Norwegian descent, Nusa scored on his senior international debut in a friendly against Jordan last September.

