Bayern Munich's Tottenham reunion set to grow with latest transfer: report

Harry Kane could be joined by another familiar face at Bayern Munich, with Kieran Trippier reportedly wanting a surprise switch from Newcastle.

Kane was reunited with one Tottenham and England teammate after Eric Dier's loan move to Bayern last week, and Trippier is said to be 'ready' to head to the Bundesliga.

However, the perennial German champions could have a fight on their hand to secure the right-back's signature – as one would expect given his importance to Newcastle, where he wears the captain's armband.

Is Kieran Trippier about to pack his bags? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau, Trippier is keen to sign for Bayern this transfer window, with Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reporting that the Magpies have turned down 'an approach' for the 33-year-old.

Kane, Dier and Trippier all played together at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, and were all members of the England side which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup – where Dier famously scored the decisive penalty in the Three Lions' last-16 shootout win over Colombia.

Bayern are thought to view Trippier – who is currently valued at €11m (£9.4m) by Transfermarkt – as a cheaper alternative to PSG's Nordi Mukiele.

Eric Dier is in line to make his Bayern debut against Werder Bremen on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trippier is no stranger to a move abroad, of course: in 2019, the former Burnley player swapped Spurs for Atletico Madrid, spending two-and-a-half years with Diego Simeone's men and lifting the 2020/21 La Liga title.

Leaving Newcastle for Bayern would give him the chance to become a champion in another country, with Thomas Tuchel's team trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points with a game in hand.

