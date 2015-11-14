Obiang targets West Ham return at Tottenham

Pedro Obiang is targeting a West Ham return in next weekend's Premier League trip to London rivals Tottenham.

The midfielder suffered a quadriceps injury in training ahead of West Ham's 2-0 defeat at Watford last month and also missed the following 1-1 draw against Everton.

With West Ham having lost Dimitri Payet and Enner Valencia (both ankle) to injury against Everton, Obiang is hopeful that the international break has given him enough time to recover and hand manager Slaven Bilic a timely fitness boost.

"I'm feeling better now and I'm training hard to hopefully join the rest of the guys, but these things happen," Obiang told West Ham's official website.

"I just want to get back as soon as I can to help the team. We're focusing on the areas where I'm feeling a bit of discomfort so that next week I can start training again with the rest of the team.

"I'm very much looking forward to the next match against Tottenham as I am with every game, as it represents a new opportunity to play.

"I really hope that I have recovered by then and I can be part of the squad, so that I can make the fans happier."

