Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Odion Ighalo to make an impact on Manchester United debut against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Odion Ighalo will be ready to face Chelsea on Monday.

United completed the loan signing of the striker from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day at the end of January.

Ighalo has not played a competitive game since the end of the Chinese Super League season in December.

The Nigeria international has also been forced to train apart from the rest of the United squad, with the club instructing him not to join their warm-weather training trip to Marbella due to fears over travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.

But Solskjaer still believes the 30-year-old will be raring to go at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"I didn't have to have a training session to come on and do something," he said.

"As a striker sometimes you know you just get thrown out there and do what you can. It might be that he'll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and then he just does whatever he's always done.

"He'll be involved with us [at Chelsea] and he'll travel down with us. Obviously now he's out of that two-week period of precaution - and it's just a precaution we've made. He'll travel with us and let's see if he's involved or not.

"We've kept in touch with him and of course we've done our own programme, he's done his. It was always going to be a case of him having to integrate to the group anyway after having been out in China.

"He needs to get used to the players and the team and needs to get up to speed as quick as he can.

"He's been working really hard, I think he's probably pinching himself at times because he's now at his favourite club at the age of 30 but he's earned that one. Hopefully he’ll impress us as much so we can see him play."

READ MORE

20 years of Jose Mourinho: The brilliant and bizarre moments of his career so far

PremFlix: Is a Premier League streaming service actually a good idea?

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer – but he shouldn't come back to England