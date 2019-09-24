Manchester United board still have faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – and they're willing to accept another difficult season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as Manchester United manager is under no immediate threat despite the team's poor form.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by West Ham means United have won only two of their first six Premier League games this season, with table-topping Liverpool already 10 points ahead of their arch-rivals.

Since Solskjaer was handed the reins on a full-time basis in March, the Red Devils have recorded just five victories in 17 matches in all competitions.

In that time they have been defeated on eight occasions, with four draws and a goal difference of -8.

United spent more money than any other English club in the summer transfer window, bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James for around £145m.

That outlay was offset by the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter for £74m, but some pundits and supporters believe the team has actually become weaker since the end of last term.

However, the Telegraph report that Solskjaer retains the support of United's hierarchy, including Ed Woodward.

The executive vice-chairman believes that the Norwegian is in the process of turning the club around.

Solskjaer has reduced the team’s average age, with his summer transfer policy based around bringing younger British players to Old Trafford.

And Woodward is even prepared to accept another difficult season because he is confident that Solskjaer’s plan will reap long-term rewards.

The United boss is therefore secure in his position as long as there are signs of progress, although that could change if results take another downturn.

The 20-time English champions, who have not won the league since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, are expected to announce record annual revenues of £630m this week.

At a recent fans’ forum a club spokesman assured supporters that the club’s priority is on-field success, not off-field profit.

United return to action against Rochdale in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

