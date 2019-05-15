Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a furious threat to his Manchester United players after Cardiff defeat – report

A hugely disappointing season for the Red Devils concluded with a 1-0 loss to the Bluebirds on home soil, meaning they finished in sixth place – outside the Champions League places.

According to the Sun, a furious Solskjaer laid into his players following the defeat and suggested he would be happy to sell half of them because of their apparent bad attitudes.

The Norwegian is also said to have cancelled a Monday briefing for his players and instead said his piece there and then.

Manchester failed to win any of their last five games of the season, drawing with Huddersfield and suffering another embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Everton over that period.

Solskjaer is expected to crave major changes at Old Trafford this summer, but could struggle to make them as hoped with a number of stars on huge contracts.

Midfielders Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are both leaving on free transfers already, and will be joined by long-serving right-back Antonio Valencia.

But the futures of several other players – most notably, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku – are far less clear.

Solskjaer is said to want rid of Marcos Rojo, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly and Alexis Sanchez this summer, but the latter’s colossal £500k-per-week salary will prove a major stumbling block in attracting interested suitors.

Once again, Manchester United fans are hoping for success from their city rivals in the FA Cup this weekend – should City win, the Reds will avoid dropping into the second round of qualifying for the Europa League.

NOW READ…

RANKED! The 12 best Premier League teams EVER

QUIZ Can you name the 50 players with the most Fantasy Premier League points in 2018/19?