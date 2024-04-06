Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals when you were REALLY ‘in trouble’ with Roy Keane

By Joe Mewis
published

The ex-Manchester United striker and manager has been talking about his relationship with his former team-mate

Roy Keane during his Manchester United days
Roy Keane during his Manchester United days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Roy Keane and recalled why it was bad news if the firey midfielder was not moaning at you. 

The pair spent nine-and-a-half seasons together at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson and the mild-mannered Norwegian admits he did have plenty of run-ins with the midfielder. 

