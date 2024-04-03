Manchester United could offer Jadon Sancho huge U-turn, following key appointment: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho may yet have a way back into Erik ten Hag's squad, despite fallout

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho could yet have a future at Old Trafford with a former mentor of the winger’s rumoured to be on the verge of taking a key role with the Red Devils

Manchester United have been connected with a move to take Jason Wilcox away from Southampton to be their new technical director, serving under fellow potential new appointment Dan Ashworth.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1