Manchester United given green light to sign cut-price 'next William Saliba' as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing, following talks: report

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a top young defender this summer, with one club having granted them a golden opportunity.

The Red Devils are facing record numbers of shots this season, as Erik ten Hag looks to stem the tide and limit the work that goalkeeper Andre Onana has to do. It looks like as many as three centre-backs could leave Old Trafford this summer, however, in an off-season of huge transition.

Harry Maguire was deemed surplus to requirements last summer, Raphael Varane is free to leave for nothing unless the club activate a one-year extension, while Victor Lindelof is a fringe player. A stunning defender could yet arrive, however, to add numbers at the back.

As many as three central defenders could leave Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Lille superstar Leny Yoro is stalling over a contract with Les Dogues and is destined for an exit this summer.

As recently as January, reports in France from Le10Sport via TEAMtalk confirmed that Manchester United had held preliminary talks over signing the teenager, who was named among FFT's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

Compared to Arsenal's William Saliba by many, the 18-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes. Marca now says that with the pair refusing to commit to terms at Lille, the Ligue 1 side will be forced to “request a real price” and not the €100 million they originally asked for.

Lille defender Leny Yoro is wanted by United (Image credit: SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“[Yoro] seems convinced that his destination is Real Madrid,” the report clearly states, though mentions the difficulties that the 14-time European champions may have in signing the starlet.

David Alaba and Eder Militao are still to return from long-term injuries, with the future of club captain Nacho to be a consideration, as per the report. Though Carlo Ancelotti is a noted fan of the player, it may be that other transfers – such as Alphonso Davies and Kylian Mbappe – mean that forking out another fortune for Yoro isn't feasible this summer.

United, however, have followed Yoro for a while, with new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe invested in Ligue 1 in the form of his other club, Nice. The Red Devils may be willing to commit more funds to a new centre-back than Real Madrid, with Los Blancos prioritising other positions – and with talks having already reportedly taken place over a move to Manchester, a transfer could be a formality if a fee is agreed.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also wants Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, Manchester United may have already lost this race. With as many as six new signings due this summer and the club under pressure to meet financial regulations and an overhaul of the squad needed, spending so much money on a teenager unproven at the highest level would be a risky business. Real Madrid, at this moment, seem better positioned to bring Yoro to the Bernabeu.

Yoro's value has shot up from €25m to €40m since January, according to Transfermarkt.

