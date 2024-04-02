Manchester United given green light to sign cut-price 'next William Saliba' as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing, following talks: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United are poised to bring in new defensive talent this summer, with one French starlet on the radar

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos Group Holdings Plc, during a Bloomberg Television interview at The Grenadier pub in London, UK, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Ratcliffe's Ineos Automotive offered a first look Friday at the Fusilier, a sport utility vehicle smaller than the Grenadier 4x4 that the closely held company started selling early last year.
(Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a top young defender this summer, with one club having granted them a golden opportunity.

The Red Devils are facing record numbers of shots this season, as Erik ten Hag looks to stem the tide and limit the work that goalkeeper Andre Onana has to do. It looks like as many as three centre-backs could leave Old Trafford this summer, however, in an off-season of huge transition.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1