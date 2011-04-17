Olympiakos celebrate 100 percent home record

Ernesto Valverde's team, who wrapped up the club's 38th title last month with three matches to spare, overwhelmed their relegated opponents with goals from Rafik Djebbour, David Fuster (2), Olof Mellberg, Marco Pantelic and Ioannis Fetfatzidis.

Olympiakos, who have won 13 of the last 15 domestic league titles, celebrated their triumph with a post-match party in front of 33,000 jubilant fans.

Antonis Nikopolidis, 40, who was part of Greece's Euro 2004-winning squad, bowed out after making more than 400 league appearances during a career spanning 24 year.

Elsewhere, Olympiakos Volos secured the final Champions League play-off place courtesy of a thrilling 3-2 home win over nine-man Panathinaikos. They finished fifth in the table.

They will join runners-up Panathinaikos, AEK Athens and PAOK Salonika in the end-of-season play-offs, which will decide Greece's second Champions League spot.