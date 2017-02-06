From one GOAT to another – Cologne pay tribute to Super Bowl hero Tom Brady

Tom Brady produced one of sport's greatest comebacks in Sunday's Super Bowl LI, establishing himself – in the eyes of many - as the greatest NFL player of all time.

The New England Patriots recovered from 25 points down to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, giving quarterback Brady an incredible fifth championship at the age of 39.

The previous highest deficit to be salvaged by a winning team at the Super Bowl had been 10 points, but a 466-yard passing performance from the Patriots' veteran star saw that record smashed and the Falcons stunned.

Brady's exploits clearly impressed German side Cologne, who think Brady has earned his GOAT status.

And given the Bundesliga team are nicknamed the Billy Goats, they are probably good judges.

Cologne posted a message of congratulations along with a graphic on Twitter which featured Brady alongside Hennes VIII, the club's goat mascot.

They wrote: "Congratulations to the Patriots on an incredible comeback win. Respect from one GOAT to another."