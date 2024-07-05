One place separates Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal on this remarkable Euro 2024 leaderboard

Spain's 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal is behind only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in one key statistic at Euro 2024.

The Spanish youngster was substituted in the second half of the quarter-final against Germany, having laid on the assist for Dani Olmo's opener in fine fashion.

But the winger failed to get on the scoresheet for his nation again, meaning Yamal's wait for a goal at a European championships goes on.

As the teenager walked off the pitch to be replaced by Ferran Torres in the 63rd minute, ITV commentator Sam Matterface said: "Only Ronaldo has had more shots at Euro 2024 than Yamal without scoring."

In fact, Ronaldo has had 20 shots without finding the net at the tournament.

Yamal has had 13, after his two shots without a goal against Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal's penalty shootout against Slovenia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ronaldo appeared to make it his personal mission to find the net in Portugal's round-of-16 win over Slovenia, to no avail.

The 39-year-old saw an extra-time penalty thwarted by Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, before finishing his spot-kick in the subsequent shootout. He is yet to score from open play, as is Yamal.

Twenty-three years separate the two attackers, but just one place separates them on what is an unwanted tally of shots.

