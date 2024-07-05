When is the Euro 2024 final? Given that we're now well into the knockout stages, you may want to get your plans for where to watch the final sorted out as soon as possible.

Eight teams were eliminated at the end of the group stage and now it's win or go home for the remaining sides, with Italy the biggest name to be sent packing so far in the last-16. The optimists out there will be hoping their nation makes it through the draw where a day of destiny will be awaiting them at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

The final will be the 51st match of this month-long festival of football and mark the end of another summer full of goals, shocks, individual brilliance, heartbreak and triumph. FourFourTwo has all the details you need to know.

VIDEO: Euro 2024: Stadiums



When is the Euro 2024 final?

Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final of Euro 2024 will be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14. The match will kick off at 9pm German time, which means it is an 8pm KO in the UK.

The two semi-finals take place on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 giving those in the top half of the draw a further 24 hours to prepare for the clash. The quarter-finals will take place on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Once the trophy has been lifted in Berlin, we'll have just four weeks to wait for the Premier League season to start, but if sounds like too long without football, the usual gamut of pre-season friendlies and lucrative tours to the other side of the world will be just around the corner.

