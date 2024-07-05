Kai Havertz 'should have done better': Roy Keane criticises the Arsenal striker for his first half for Germany against Spain, with Ian Wright suggesting another striker is needed

Germany striker Kai Havertz is never far away from the limelight

Kai Havertz has come under fire at half-time of Germany vs Spain at Euro 2024, as Roy Keane thinks he should done “a touch better” with one of his chances.

The Arsenal man has led the line for Germany ahead of Niklas Fullkrug in this tournament, making for a direct comparison between the two. While Gunners legend Ian Wright called Fullkrug “my man” at half-time, suggesting the Dortmund forward might be needed for the hosts, Keane analysed Havertz' play and suggested that although he'd been good, his ITV colleague Wright would've had the ball in the back of the net. 

