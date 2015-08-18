O'Neill expects imminent Grealish decision

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill expects Jack Grealish to make a decision on his international future "very shortly".

Aston Villa winger Grealish is eligible to play for Ireland or England, and rejected a call-up from O'Neill in May in order to take more time to consider the decision.

The 19-year-old was also left out of a 37-man provisional squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia next month.

O'Neill has held further talks with Grealish - who played for Ireland at Under-21 level - and expects the teenager to reveal his choice before long.

"I had a conversation with him and his father a week or 10 days ago and I thought it was pretty fruitful," O'Neill said.

"I think he's going to decide very, very shortly on what he'll do but it's a big decision.

"I'm pleased I had the conversation and they were receptive to what I was saying. We're trying to move it forward.

"He would play more often for us, he's a great talent. England, naturally, would qualify for more tournaments than we would.

"But it's not an overnight decision to make at your leisure, this is for the rest of his career at international level but he and his father agreed it's about time they do something about it.

"If it's waiting, then so be it. He had a lot of talent but it's a big decision and something he wants to make sure he gets right."

Grealish missed pre-season with a hamstring injury, but Villa manager Tim Sherwood said he could feature against Crystal Palace on Saturday.