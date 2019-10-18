Orient to talk to Ajax over Dutch club’s fans planning to attend game

Leyton Orient will speak to Ajax about travelling Dutch fans attending one of their home games after their plans to watch the Champions League match at Chelsea were scuppered by a UEFA sanction.

The governing body has banned Ajax from selling tickets for their next away match in the competition, at Stamford Bridge on November 5, because of crowd trouble in their Group H game with Valencia at the Mestalla earlier this month.

The Dutch giants had already been under a suspended sentence in the wake of disturbances during the European fixture against Benfica last season.

Around 2,000 Ajax fans are reported to have seen their travel plans ruined, with flights, trains and accommodation often pre-booked well in advance.

One supporters’ group flagged up the O’s Leasing.com Trophy match against Brighton Under-21s, taking place at Brisbane Road on the same night as the Blues game, as a potential alternative.

The east London club confirmed to the PA news agency that discussions would be taking place with Ajax over how to help fans get along to their game if they wanted to.

“We’re aware of the interest from AFC Ajax supporters in attending the Leasing.com Trophy match against Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21s on November 5 at the Breyer Group Stadium,” a club statement read.

“We will be entering in communication with AFC Ajax in how best to facilitate this.”