Orlando City want to sign Real loanee Hernandez

Orlando City have revealed they are interested in prising Real Madrid loanee Javier Hernandez to the MLS.

Hernandez is on a season-long loan at Real and the Mexico international appears surplus to requirements at parent club Manchester United, who are likely to sell the striker with a year remaining on his contract.

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the 26-year-old, while Real have the option to make his stay in Madrid permanent at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

But MLS expansion club Orlando have emerged as a possible destination for Hernandez, who spent four years in Liga MX with Chivas Guadalajara before joining United in 2010.

"If good players want to come to Orlando, we will always be willing to talk to them," Orlando general manager Paul McDonough told MLSsoccer.com on Friday.

"I think he is the type of the player that would do well for many teams in the league.

"For us specifically, I believe he could come in and score a lot of goals, and help with all the opportunities we create throughout the course of the game."

Coach Adrian Heath, who first revealed Orlando's interest on Wednesday, added to McDonough's comments: "I think that Chicharito, as he has proved at Real Madrid, would fit into our team very nicely.

"He is a quality player and I don't think there is a team in the MLS that wouldn't want him, we are included in that. We will see of it comes to fruition; I will be delighted if it does."

Orlando, who have won two of their first 10 MLS matches, host reigning champions Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.