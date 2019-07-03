Liverpool dealt blow as Barcelona man reveals his intentions

Reported Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The European champions are alleged to have made an approach for the France international this week.

Despite already possessing one of the best frontlines in the game, Jurgen Klopp wants to strengthen his attack ahead of another Premier League title tilt next season.

However, Dembele wishes to remain at the Camp Nou and continue to fight for his place in the starting line-up.

The former Rennes man has so far failed to live up to his £93m price tag in Catalonia, having yet to assert himself within Ernesto Valderde's starting XI.

But the player is determined to prove his worth in La Liga and is therefore not interested in a move to Anfield.

