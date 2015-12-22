Out-of-favour Lens ponders Sunderland exit

Jeremain Lens is contemplating bringing an end to his short stay at Sunderland after falling out of favour under manager Sam Allardyce.

Netherlands winger Lens arrived at the Stadium of Light from Dynamo Kiev in July, but has struggled to hit top form under previous boss Dick Advocaat and now Allardyce.

Lens was omitted from the squad that lost 3-1 at Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, reportedly for refusing to warm down following the 1-0 defeat to Watford.

His last start came on October 25 when Sunderland beat rivals Newcastle United 3-0 and Allardyce last month openly questioned his work rate.

And Lens is weighing up his options ahead of the January transfer window.

"It's definitely annoying. I am not playing and I did not come to the Premier League to sit on the bench," he told Fox Sports.

"Something will have to change, anything. What, we will see though.

"A transfer in the winter? That could happen. Once the window is open, we will see what will happen."