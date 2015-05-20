Overmars warns United off Cillessen

Marc Overmars has warned Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal not to target Ajax goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen if David de Gea leaves Old Trafford.

De Gea - who was handed United's players' player of the year award on Tuesday - is reported to be a target for Real Madrid after another impressive campaign.

Yet Overmars insists Ajax are not interested in releasing Cillessen should van Gaal seek to make a move for a player he has previously coached at international level.

"He is not for sale," Overmars told De Telegraaf when asked about Cillessen. "Not even for 25 million euros."

Cillessen made 42 appearances for the Dutch giants in all competitions this season, keeping 15 clean sheets.