Ozil set to stay with Werder Bremen

Ozil has been the subject of constant speculation over the last two months after a series of dazzling displays at the World Cup, with Arsene Wenger, Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson all believed to have been mulling moves for him.

But the 21-year-old is set to snub that interest in favour of staying put at Werder Bremen to see out the remainder of his contract.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild am Sonnstag, Ozil said: "For now, my situation for the next 12 months is clear. Only the facts count and the fact is, I am under contract with Werder. I cannot know what comes after that.”

The player’s words are set to spark a frenzy of interest next summer, with Real Madrid also believed to be keeping tabs on the midfielder to partner fellow German Sami Khedira, who has joined from Stuttgart.

Ozil has previously indicated that a move to England or Spain would be of interest, words which will have not gone amiss in the Premier League.

Ferguson may well see the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for Paul Scholes at Old Trafford, with Ryan Giggs also nearing retirement and both Owen Hargreaves and Anderson nursing injuries.

Carlo Ancelotti has seen midfield trio Michael Ballack, Joe Cole and Juliano Belletti leave Stamford Bridge over the summer, and was thought to be keen to recruit Khedira prior to the German signing for Real Madrid.

While Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger continues to be linked with potential replacements for the Gunners' captain Cesc Fabregas, who will almost certainly quit Arsenal for former club Barcelona next year if not before.

Ozil should be no stranger to English football after his match-winning performance against the Three Lions’ under-21 side at last year’s European Championships.

And it could soon be the rest of the nation that bears witness to the young midfielder’s talents, with a barrage of Premier League interest expected to be stepped up when the final few months of his contract draw closer.



By Joe Brewin

