Pak and Cha headline North Korea squad

Pak, currently playing on loan at Vaduz from Swiss champions Basel, is one of only four players in Jo Tong-sop's party to play outside of North Korea.

Defender Cha also plies his trade in Switzerland's top flight and he is one of just two players in the squad that played in the 2010 World Cup - with goalkeeper Ri Myong-guk having also represented North Korea in South Africa.

Head coach Jo has also named eight players from Rimyongsu, who finished runners-up at the AFC President's Cup in May.

North Korea are participating in the tournament for the second time running and will hope to better their group-stage exit in Qatar in 2011 when the 2015 version starts in Australia.

First up for Jo's men in Group B is Uzbekistan on January 10, while they will also face group matches with Saudi Arabia and China.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ri Kwang-il (Tokushima Vortis), Ju Kwang-min (Rimyongsu), Ri Myong-guk (Pyongyang)

Defenders: Ri Chang-ho (Rimyongsu), Ro Hak-su (Romyongsu), Sim Hyon-jin (4.25), Jon Kwang-ik (Amroksang), Jang Kuk-chol (Hwaebul), Cha Jong-hyok (Wil), Han Song-hyok (Rimyongsu), Jang Song-hyok (Rimyongsu)

Midfielders: O Hyok-chol (4.25), Jon Il-gwan (Rimyongsu), Ri Kwang-il (Tokushima Vortis), Pak Song-chol (Rimyongsu), Ri Sang-chol (Rimyongsu), Ryang Yong-gi (Vegalta Sendai)

Forwards: Choe Won (Hwaebul), Om Chol-song (4.25), So Hyon-uk (4.25), Pak Kwang-ryong (Vaduz), Kye Song-hyok (4.25)