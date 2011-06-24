Paquet: Hazard staying at Lille

Hazard is being tracked by a number of top European clubs after playing a key role last term as Lille won both their first league title in 57 years and the French Cup in a historic double.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the Belgian international, while Hazard himself spoke recently of his excitement at the possibility of playing for Italian giants Inter Milan at some point in the future.

More recently, Lille’s Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain were thought to be readying a bid for Hazard as the club’s new Qatari owners seek to re-establish the Parisians as the dominant force in French football.

However, Paquet remains adamant the 20-year-old will be going nowhere this summer.

"Eden is not for sale," he told RMC.

"He will not be leaving this summer, whether to Paris [Saint-Germain] or anywhere else. The president has been very clear about this. He will be with us next season."

ByLiam Twomey