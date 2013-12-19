Pardew keen to bring in Zaha on loan deal

Zaha has only made two appearances from the substitutes' bench in the Premier League since completing a permanent move to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Newcastle are one of several English top-flight clubs to be linked with a loan move for Zaha, but United boss David Moyes this week revealed he had not received any interest in the England Under-21 international.

However, Pardew on Thursday confirmed his interest in taking the 21-year-old to St James' Park during the January transfer window.

"He's a Manchester United player as far as I'm concerned," he said. "He's a player I know well. He played for my old team (Palace).

"He was absolutely phenomenal when they got promoted, and he got a big move to Manchester United.

"Unfortunately, his career has stalled, but if an opportunity arises, we'll grasp it.

"If not, we won't."

Pardew has also set his sights on securing a place in the UEFA Europa League next season, although he knows from experience that it is not easy to combine an assault on Europe with the demands of the Premier League.

"The Europa League causes massive problems for Premier League teams," he said. "Swansea and Tottenham are feeling that.

"The demands of the Premier League are much greater than other leagues. It's something we're wary of, but we're chasing a European spot."