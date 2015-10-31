Pardew: Manchester United lacking incision

Alan Pardew believed Crystal Palace deserved all three points from their Premier League clash with a Manchester United side "lacking incision".

Palace hit the crossbar through Yannick Bolasie early in the first half but soon surrendered possession to Louis van Gaal's men.

An improved second-half display from Pardew's side failed to produce any goals as the spoils were shared.

The stalemate was United's third successive goalless draw in all competitions, and the Palace coach highlighted their shortcomings in the final third under Van Gaal.

"It's a different style [under Van Gaal], it's a very patient style," Pardew said.

"Incision is where they're lacking at the moment.

"I just saw Louis in the tunnel and I've wished him good luck for [the Champions League match with CSKA Moscow] this Tuesday."

Pardew was impressed by his side's showing and while he was happy with the point, he felt they deserved more.

"We decided to do a high press today, which is risky against United. We got off to a good start and should have scored," Pardew said.

"United got their game going at the end of the first half, so half-time was important for us.

"It's an important point for us. We deserved three, but we'll take the one.

"We had a couple of really goal chances. We were patient and we caused them problems.

"We should have won. It was an excellent performance from us - as good as we have been all year.

"United - and it doesn't happen very often - were probably fortunate to get a point.

"It was a shame we didn't win it but with the run we've been on we needed to take something, so the point was important for us.

"We're coming up against teams in good form at the moment. We've got to see this run through and try to get something at Liverpool."