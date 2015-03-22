Pardew not impressed with McArthur over dive

The midfielder went down in the area during the second half of the London club's 2-1 victory at the Britannia Stadium and was booked for simulation by referee Andre Marriner.

Palace boss Pardew gave a frank assessment of an incident which he stated was out of character from the Scotland international.

He said on Sky Sports: "He dived. He should be embarrassed. He's a great professional and that's unlike him. I was surprised but it shows what pressure does to players.

"I haven't spoken to him about it but I don't need to. He will see the replay and he will be embarrassed."

Three points for Palace moved them up to 11th in the table, having won three of their last four matches.