Pardew satisfied with attacking signings

The Premier League side moved swiftly in the transfer market to boost their options after a disappointing conclusion to the last campaign, with two of their latest recruits scoring on Tuesday.

Forward Emmanuel Riviere, who signed from Monaco last week, was on target along with Siem de Jong, with the duo having been joined at St James' Park by Remy Cabella and Daryl Janmaat.

Midfielder Jack Colback has also joined on a free transfer from local rivals Sunderland, while Ayoze Perez has been drafted in from Tenerife.

And Pardew is confident that his new signings will shine in the upcoming season.

"It was nice to see the new boys all contribute in a really positive way," Pardew said.

"It's obvious we have more offensive options now with the arrivals of Rivier, Siem and Ayoze."

Long-serving defender Steven Taylor added: "We have the pace up front to cause problems.

"Even at this stage of the season, our fitness is showing through and we looked sharp. There's a great work ethic to the team."

Newcastle begin their league campaign against defending champions Manchester City on August 17.