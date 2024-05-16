Manchester United face HUGE blow in manager hunt, with seismic U-turn about to happen: report

By
published

Manchester United are believed to be on the hunt for a new manager - but following one huge turn of events, things might have changed

Manchester United's under-fire boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's under-fire boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Manchester United go into the final weekend of the Premier League season with the prospect of their lowest placed-finish in the competition’s history. 

The Red Devils sit eighth in the table and they must better Newcastle United’s result against Brentford when they visit Brighton on Sunday to avoid the ignominy of a worst-ever Premier League finish and their worst league campaign since 1990. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.