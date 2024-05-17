Manchester City tipped to land Tottenham's Player of the Season: report

Tottenham have been warned that defender Micky van de Ven would be ‘not be out of place at Manchester City’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Dutch defender has enjoyed an excellent season under Ange Postecoglou following his €40million move from Wolfsburg last summer, turning out 28 times in all competitions.

The centre-back won his first Netherlands cap in August and will be hoping to be called up to his country’s Euro 2024 squad this summer amid a series of eye-catching performances for Tottenham this season.

This has led to inevitable speculation over his future, with Dutch agent Simon Cziommer believing that Van de Van is capable of playing for the biggest clubs in the world, starting with Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing Manchester City.

“I think if he continues like this, he would not be out of place at City,” the agent, who does not represent the player, said as per Teamtalk.

“Guardiola plays with seven, eight men in front of the ball, leaving you with one/two defenders at the back. Then you need speed and duelling power. And Van de Ven has that.”

Cziommer’s views echo comments that Dutch great Frank de Boer has made regarding Van de Ven’s recent form.

“Fantastic, he has done an incredible job,” he told Viaplay. “Played for the Dutch national team, became player of the year. The fact that you can play so many games at this level in your first season says something about him I think.”

Former Barcelona and Rangers boss De Boer also believes that the player should be in Ronald Koeman’s Euro 2024 squad.

“I think so. He has a weapon: speed,” he continued.

“If we want to play with the Dutch team with space at the back… Normally he plays centrally, [against City], he plays left-back. That is also an added bonus. He can really play Dutch football. A very modern central defender.”

Van de Ven will be hoping to help Tottenham end their season on a high, with the club needing a point away to Sheffield United on Sunday to secure a fifth-place finish and Europa League berth.

