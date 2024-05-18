Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram ahead of Liverpool exit 'to stay in contact' with Reds fans
Jurgen Klopp has opened an account on Instagram ahead of his Liverpool exit in order to keep in touch with fans of the Reds
Jurgen Klopp has opened an account on Instagram ahead of his Liverpool exit in order to "stay in touch" with Reds fans following his Anfield departure this summer.
Klopp takes charge of his final match on Sunday after nine seasons in charge, with Liverpool in action at home to Wolves in what is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield.
The new account was on course to surpass one million followers just a few hours after it was announced by Liverpool on the club's social media channels.
Addressing the fans in a special message, Klopp said: "Dear Liverpudlians, we are getting closer to the end. On the 8th October 2015, we met for the first time properly. I would call it a love affair. From the first day, it was an incredible, incredible story.
"I enjoyed it so much and I wanted to thank you for all the support you gave us over the years. For all the power you gave us. I've wondered always that it feels like we write a story together, and that's how it feels today.
"It's a good book and if we read it in the future, we wil have a smile on our face. Leaving this incredible place is hard, but I want to stay in contact with you. And even when i'm not a social media guy, people told me social media helps with that, so, here we go. See you."
Jürgen wants to stay in contact… so he now has his own Instagram account 🙌Follow him: https://t.co/TDYCL7NzkP 📲 pic.twitter.com/7ItW5NxPCXMay 18, 2024
During his time at Liverpool, Klopp led the Reds to a first Premier League title in 30 years and a sixth Champions League crown.
The former Borussia Dortmund coach also won an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, a Club World Cup and a Community Shield.
In addition to those eight trophies, the German led Liverpool to two more Champions League finals and a Europa League showpiece, while the Reds also narrowly missed out to Manchester City in the Premier League on a couple of occasions.
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.