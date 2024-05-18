Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram ahead of Liverpool exit 'to stay in contact' with Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has opened an account on Instagram ahead of his Liverpool exit in order to keep in touch with fans of the Reds

Jurgen Klopp gestures after Liverpool's game against Aston Villa in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has opened an account on Instagram ahead of his Liverpool exit in order to "stay in touch" with Reds fans following his Anfield departure this summer.

Klopp takes charge of his final match on Sunday after nine seasons in charge, with Liverpool in action at home to Wolves in what is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.