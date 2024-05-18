Manchester United targeting Chelsea star as first summer signing: report

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a Chelsea star as their first summer signing as Sir Jim Ratcliffe steps up his transfer plans.

United are away to Brighton on Sunday in their final Premier League game of the season and the Red Devils could be in for their worst-ever finish in the competition.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently in eighth place, behind Newcastle on goal difference, and therefore need a better result than the Magpies – in action away to Brentford – in order to avoid finishing below seventh for the first time in the Premier League.

Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big changes are expected this summer, with a fresh focus on recruitment following Ratcliffe's partial takeover in February.

The British businessman is in charge of football operations at Old Trafford and will oversee transfers in and out, as well as deciding the future of Ten Hag.

United have already been linked with numerous players ahead of the summer window and according to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are set to reignite their interest in Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella signed for Chelsea from Brighton in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £55 million, potentially rising to £62 million in add-ons.

The left-sided player has had a difficult time with the Blues, but recent performances have been much improved and he could now stay at Stamford Bridge.

United were linked with the former Barcelona player in January and are now understood to be interested again, with Aston Villa also said to be monitoring his situation.

