How to watch 99 online – stream Man Utd Treble documentary from anywhere

By
published

Everything you need to know about how to watch 99 wherever you are

Dwight Yorke, David Beckham and Gary Neville celebrate – stars of new Amazon Prime doc 99 – after the UEFA Champions League Final between Bayern Munich v Manchester United at the Nou camp Stadium on 26 May, 1999
(Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Manchester United's treble-winning side of 1999 is widely considered to be one of the greatest in the history of English football, so Amazon has decided to mark the 25th anniversary of their incredible achievement with new documentary series 99. Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch 99 from anywhere. 

Made by the team that was behind Netflix's Beckham documentary, 99 tells the story of the Red Devils side that won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League – a feat that went unmatched by an English side until Manchester City equalled it in 2023. (Not that Man Utd fans will thank us for reminding them.)

Tom Wiggins

Tom Wiggins is a freelance writer and editor. He has written for various magazines and websites for the past 17 years, including FourFourTwo, Stuff, GQ, Esquire, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, TrustedReviews, ShortList, Wareable, FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, In Bed With Maradona, and The Ambient.