Manchester United managerial boost as U-turn talks end in failure: report

With just two games of Manchester United’s season remaining, speculation over manager Erik ten Hag’s future is refusing to go away.

The club head into the final weekend of the season facing the prospect of their worst-ever Premier League finish, while even an FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City next weekend may not be enough to save the Dutchman’s job.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe readying for his first summer in charge of the club’s football operations following the completion of his minority investment earlier this year, it is likely to be a summer of transition at Old Trafford.

That has led to plenty of names being linked with the managerial job, including former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, whose summer departure from Bayern Munich was announced back in February.

But with the German giants struggling to find a replacement after snubs from Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Austria chief Ralph Rangnick, Bayern have held talks with Tuchel about a possible U-turn.

Despite the club enduring their first trophy-less season since 2011/12, the club changed tack as they looked to retain the 50-year-old, but Tuchel has now confirmed he will definitely be leaving at the end of the season.

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager,” he said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hoffenheim.

“There were talks, but we didn't reach an agreement… so the decision of February still stands”.

Since Bayern’s original announcement the club have seen Bayer Leverkusen cruise to the Bundesliga title, while Real Madrid beat them in the Champions League semi-finals earlier this month.

Tuchel’s exit means he will remain an option for Manchester United, should they dispense of Ten Hag after two seasons in charge. Other names to be linked with the not-yet vacant post include England boss Gareth Southgate, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

