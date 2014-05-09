Pardo signs new contract with Real Sociedad

Pardo has been an integral part of Jagoba Arrasate's side this season as they have occupied a top six place for the majority of the campaign.

He has played 33 of Sociedad's 36 Liga, scoring three goals, and, although the 21-year-old still had two years left on his contract, he has agreed an extension at Anoeta.

Pardo's displays for Sociedad this season have attracted the attention of clubs around Europe, with Manchester United and Liverpool two clubs reportedly keen on signing him.

However, their chances appear limited now Pardo has committed his future to the club.

The announcement comes a day after Alberto De La Bella also agreed a new deal with Sociedad until 2018.