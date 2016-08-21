Paris Saint-Germain 3 Metz 0: Champions cruise to victory in Emery's first home game

Lucas Moura and Layvin Kurzawa were on target as Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Metz in Unai Emery's first home match in charge.

After taking the reins from Laurent Blanc, Emery has been tasked with translating PSG's domestic dominance into European success.

It remains to be seen how PSG will perform under the Spaniard in the Champions League but Sunday's contest offered no suggestion they will struggle to maintain their Ligue 1 monopoly.

PSG were in full control throughout the 90 minutes and only the profligacy of Edinson Cavani, who enjoyed a nightmare evening in front of goal, prevented the margin of victory from being greater.

Cavani missed a series of glaring opportunities but Lucas produced a well-taken finish in the 52nd minute to give PSG a deserved lead.

The in-form Layvin Kurzawa made it 2-0 a quarter of an hour later, before Metz defender Jonathan Rivierez put his through his own net in stoppage time.

PSG made a bright start but struggled to create clear-cut chances, though Javier Pastore did lash a wayward drive wide in the 20th minute.

Pastore was at the heart of most PSG attacks and it was his driving run that almost led to the opener, laying the ball off to Cavani to tee up Angel Di Maria, who curled narrowly over with Metz goalkeeper Thomas Didillon out of position.

Cavani was then sent through on goal by a slick PSG move but could only shoot straight at Didillon, but replays suggested the Uruguay striker was offside.

The former Napoli forward saw an appeal for a penalty waved away after going down under a challenge from Georges Mandjeck and Cavani's frustration was heightened when he saw an effort deflected against the post by Simon Falette with the goal having seemingly been at his mercy.

Didillon had to be alert to turn Lucas' near-post effort behind, with David Luiz sending a point-blank header wide from the subsequent corner.

But the deadlock was finally broken seven minutes after the restart, Lucas arrowing into the bottom-left corner from Serge Aurier's lay-off.

Metz responded excellently to falling behind as Falette and Renaud Cohade each forced Kevin Trapp into saves before Di Maria was brilliantly denied by Didillon at the other end.

Di Maria took the resulting corner and it was met by Kurzawa who powered home a simple header to double PSG's lead with his third goal in as many games.

PSG were fortunate not to see their advantage halved three minutes later as Luiz's defensive header flashed past his own goal.

And there was soon another moment to forget for Cavani at the other end, a gilt-edged chance to score going begging when he scuffed well wide at the near post after Di Maria had curled an effort against the crossbar.

Cavani's horror show never looked like proving costly, though, Rivierez deflecting a Marco Verratti cross beyond Didillon to add further gloss to the scoreline late on.

Key Opta Stats:

- PSG have only lost three of their last 20 games against Metz in Ligue 1 (won 12, drawn 5).

- The champions are unbeaten in their last 12 home games against Metz in the top flight (winning nine).

- PSG have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight Ligue 1 games.

- Angel Di Maria has nine assists in his last seven Ligue 1 games.

- Lucas Moura has scored six goals in Ligue 1 in 2016, already one more than in 2015.

- Kevin Trapp has made seven saves in the game to equal his record in a Ligue 1 game, having made the same number against Marseille in October 2015.