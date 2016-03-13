Paris Saint-Germain put nine past Troyes to be crowned Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain have been crowned Ligue 1 champions for a fourth consecutive season following Sunday's 9-0 victory at Troyes.

Laurent Blanc's men dominated the French top flight throughout the campaign and can no longer be caught having built up a 25-point lead over Monaco with eight games still to play.

Monaco's 2-2 draw with Reims on Friday meant a win over Troyes would see PSG win their sixth French title and they duly obliged in some style, thanks partly to four goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The capital club have won 24 of their 30 league games in 2015-16, drawing five and losing just once, with Lyon recording a 2-1 win on February 28 to end their hopes of going the whole campaign without defeat.

Ibrahimovic has been PSG's undisputed star performer this term, with the 34-year-old topping Ligue 1's goalscoring charts with 27, as well as providing the joint-most assists with 11. The Sweden striker passed 100 league goals for PSG in the demolition of Troyes.

Angel Di Maria - who joined the club from Manchester United ahead of the season - has been almost as important for the newly-crowned champions, being directly involved in 20 goals, scoring nine and setting up 11.

It is a third straight league crown for Blanc since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at Parc des Princes in 2013, while he was also a Ligue 1 title winner with Bordeaux in 2009.

With the league now secure, PSG are dreaming of an unprecedented quadruple.

Blanc's side have booked their ticket for the quarter-finals of the Champions League after eliminating Chelsea, while they previously made it to the final and semi-final of the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France competitions respectively.