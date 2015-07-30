Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon: Ibrahimovic ready for season opener

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is paying little importance to Paris Saint-Germain's International Champions Cup success as the French champions gear up for Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash with Lyon.

PSG face last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Lyon in Montreal this weekend as the 2015-16 rears into view, with Laurent Blanc having successfully guided PSG to success in 2013 and 2014.

Blanc's men overcame Fiorentina and Manchester United in the ICC, with Ibrahimovic grabbing the second in a 2-0 win over the Premier League side on Wednesday in Chicago.

Despite overcoming stiff opposition in the United States, Ibrahimovic has warned it will be worth nothing if they do not beat Hubert Fournier's side on Saturday.

"This [the ICC] is not an official tournament, it just serves to prepare for the season," he said. "The first real date of the season is Saturday's Super Cup, that's what counts.

"I want to win this title for a good start to the season. We have worked hard to be ready."

The Ligue 1 champions arrive in Canada – hosting the Trophee clash for the second time in seven years – with a full squad to choose from after Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi both returned to full training.

However, their opponents should not be underestimated given Lyon have lifted the trophy more than any other side.

Seven of their eight titles have come in the last 13 years, the most recent in 2012 when they beat Montpellier on penalties.

The loss of Clement Grenier to a thigh injury means Hubert Fournier's side, who have only lost once to PSG in their last four meetings – their two encounters last season both ending 1-1.

Like PSG, Lyon were part of a pre-season tournament ahead of the Trophee, but their experience could have not been more different.

Contesting the Emirates Cup in London, Lyon lost 6-0 and 2-0 to Arsenal and Villarreal respectively, finishing the two-day tournament firmly bottom of the standings.