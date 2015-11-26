Paris Saint-Germain v Troyes: Top against bottom in Ligue 1

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be confident of extending their unbeaten start to the campaign when they host winless bottom side Troyes.

Laurent Blanc's team have been in imperious form domestically this season, winning 12 and drawing two of their 14 top-flight fixtures.

Their tally of 38 points at this stage of the season matches the all-time best start to a Ligue 1 campaign and sees them head into the weekend with a 13-point advantage over second-placed Lyon.

Key to their early charge has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with his nine goals and five assists propelling them into such a commanding position.

The Swede enjoyed a return to hometown club Malmo in the Champions League in midweek, hitting the back of the net in a 5-0 victory.

"I'm very happy. I hope [Malmo fans] could make the most of the evening despite the scoreline," Ibrahimovic told Canal Plus after the game.

"We played a serious match. We went out there and went after the points we needed in order to qualify. We're continuing to grow."

Ibrahimovic may fancy his chances of adding to his tally against Troyes, having scored twice in a 4-0 win when they last met in the capital in November 2012.

Jean-Marc Furlan's side managed to end a run of five-straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Lille last time out, but they are still awaiting their first Ligue 1 victory of the season.

Defender Jonathan Martins-Pereira knows they will be up against it at the Parc des Princes.

However, he insists Troyes will enjoy going toe-to-toe with PSG and is hoping they can get a shock result.

"Even if we only have a five per cent chance we will play them thoroughly to try to achieve it," Martins-Pereira told Troyes' official website.

"We will go to the Parc des Princes to stand up to Paris Saint-Germain. And why not? Football is made of so many surprises."

The match will be PSG's first in the capital since the terror attacks on the French capital on 13 November.

Subsequently, the club have confirmed no fans will be able to enter the stadium with a bag, while the security perimeter around the arena has been expanded.

There will also be no away fans at the ground following a ruling from the French interior ministry that has banned any travelling supporters until mid-December.

Blanc is unlikely to be able to call upon Marco Verratti (ankle), but Ezequiel Lavezzi, David Luiz and Javier Pastore are edging closer to returns.

Key Opta stats:

- PSG have 38 points after 14 games in Ligue 1 2015/16, equalling the best ever tally at this stage in Ligue 1 history (Paris Saint Germain 1985/86, RC Paris 1960/61 – 3 points for a win).

- Troyes are the first team not to win any of their first 14 games in Ligue 1 since Grenoble in 2009/10 (D3 L11).

- PSG have won their last eight Ligue 1 games, the best current run in the division.

- Corentin Jean is the only Troyes player to have scored more than one goal in Ligue 1 2015/16.

- PSG are unbeaten in their last 26 home games in Ligue 1 (W21 L5).