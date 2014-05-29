Park to replace injured Kim at World Cup

Kim was included in Hong Myung-Bo's 23-man squad that was named on May 8 but the Albirex Niigata full-back failed to overcome an ankle problem in time.

The Korea Football Association confirmed on Thursday that Bundesliga-based defender Park had been selected as a replacement with three weeks until the nation's opening Group H game against Russia.

Park, who has played in Europe since 2011, was unfortunate to be overlooked initially after making 27 appearances in his first season for Mainz, having arrived from Swiss champions FC Basel.

The 27-year-old, capped 13 times by South Korea, is expected to go head-to-head with Queens Park Rangers player Yun Suk-Young for a starting position at left back.

As for Kim, his dream of playing at a World Cup is on hold for at least another four years.

The highly-rated 21-year-old, one of four South Koreans plying their trade in the J.League, was tipped to play a key role in Brazil after making his international debut against Australia last July.

South Korea will face Ghana in an international friendly before opening their World Cup campaign against Russia on June 17.

The 55th-ranked nation will also come up against Belgium and Algeria in Group H.