Park sidelined for at least three weeks
MONACO - South Korea forward Park Chu-young will be out for at least three weeks because of a thigh injury, his Ligue 1 club Monaco said on Thursday.
"He strained a muscle and won't be available for at least three weeks. He's been allowed to fly to South Korea so his national team take care of him. His aim is to play the World Cup finals," Monaco coach Guy Lacombe told reporters.
South Korea will play Argentina, Nigeria and Greece in Group B. The World Cup starts on June 11 in South Africa.
