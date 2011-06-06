Parker undecided on West Ham future

The 30-year-old is destined to leave the Hammers following their relegation from the Premier League, and with a number of clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Aston Villa reportedly waiting in the wings, Parker has stated that he will consider all aspects when the time is right.

"I've not really any idea where I might be playing next season," he said. "My main focus now is going away with my family on holiday and just relaxing.

"It's been a tough season and my main focus is getting away. I haven't set myself a deadline. Whether you believe it or not, my main focus is just going away and relaxing and what's to be is going to be.

"It's out of my hands, out of my control, really, isn't it? We will see what happens."

Parker made 32 league appearances for Upton Park outfit in 2010/11, scoring five goals and assisting two others, with his form earning recognition from England boss Fabio Capello, who selected him from the start in Euro 2012 qualifiers against both Wales and Switzerland.

By Matt Maltby