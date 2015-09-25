Pato: United tried to sign me on deadline day

Sao Paulo striker Alexandre Pato claims Manchester United made a last-ditch attempt to lure him to the Premier League two hours before the transfer window shut on September 1.

Pato - on loan at Sao Paulo from Brazilian rivals Corinthians - was linked with a return to Europe during the window and the former Milan forward has revealed United wanted to secure his services.

Louis van Gaal and United eventually signed French teenager Anthony Martial in a big-money deal.

Speaking to SportTV on Thursday, 26-year-old Pato said: "I won't lie, two hours before closing [the transfer window] I had a very nice offer from Manchester United.

"I was expecting it, but I only knew after when they commented. But my focus now is here.

"I am working to do my best and possibly stay at Sao Paulo."

Pato added: "I won't lie to you that I think yes [about the future]. I see with my family, with the people closest to me, we talk about what will happen, how it will happen, what will be next year.

"It's only a few months, we don't count December, so it's not a long time.

"I would really like to stay, but that doesn't depend only on me. I have to do my work, my agent and my family take good care of these things, they want the best for me and the club, and I'm very professional, I always work focused, trying my best not to think."