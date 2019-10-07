Ex-Arsenal great says there's "no way" Liverpool will match the Gunners' 'Invincibles' season

Liverpool may be one win away from breaking the Premier League record for consecutive victories, but Paul Merson thinks they shouldn't get carried away.

Writing in Sky Sports, the former Arsenal midfielder says Klopp's side have "no chance" of emulating the Gunners and going the whole season unbeaten.

"They weren't great the other day," he said. "When Leicester got to 1-1, they looked like the team that might nick it, even though Liverpool didn't deserve to lose."

Arsenal's Invincibles season saw them amass 90 points overall, with 26 wins and 12 draws.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City eclipsed that in last year's campaign, reaching 97 and 98 points respectively.

And despite the gap at the top already being eight points, Merson has warned of how quickly things can turn around:

"I don't want to say it's Liverpool's title to throw away because there's a long way to go.

"The players had the title snatched from them last year. It was taken away from them after Man City won 14 straight football matches and Vincent Kompany stuck one in the top corner from 30 yards.

"This Manchester City team can get on a roll and reel off 10 on the trot so there's a long, long way to go."

The Invincibles question was raised last season with Liverpool too, after they made it until December without losing.

Klopp's response was to quickly quash it, saying: “I don't really think we are invincible and if we think that we have a manager that would put both feet on the ground.”

And he's been quick to keep the same party line this season, saying before the game against Sheffield United:

“Thank God we lost from time to time in the Champions League or other cup competitions, because we still know how it feels.

"That’s really important because we want to change things when we lose a game."

Now Read...

The 10 best teams that didn't win the Champions League

Why Liverpool fans shouldn't fear Jurgen Klopp leaving for the German national team job