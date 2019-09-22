Manchester United keen on contract talks with Paul Pogba – but Frenchman still wants Real Madrid move

Manchester United want to hold discussions with Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola over a new deal for the French World Cup winner.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are keen to extend the midfielder’s contract despite his desire to leave the club for Real Madrid this summer.

Pogba still has two years left to run on his current deal, although United have the option to trigger a third year.

Having tied David de Gea and Victor Lindelof down to long-term contracts in recent weeks, the club’s hierarchy are now ready to turn their attention to Pogba.

The former Juventus man was heavily linked with a move to Madrid before the European transfer window closed at the start of the month.

Juve were also reportedly interested in bringing the Frenchman back to Turin, although United did not receive any official offers for the 26-year-old.

Pogba is still thought to be keen on a transfer to Madrid, but he has not ruled out signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

Raiola has a positive relationship with Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, and that could work in the club’s favour.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Pogba is going nowhere, after Madrid president Florentino Perez remarked that the midfielder remained on his transfer wish list.

“I don’t listen to the president of Real Madrid. I watched their game at Paris Saint-Germain and it was a big defeat,” he said.

“But Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United. I am not worried now – and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here.

“If it all kicks off again with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer. Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he’s playing.”

United return to Premier League action against West Ham on Sunday.

