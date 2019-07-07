Manchester United fear star man won't turn up for pre-season tour

Manchester United officials do not know whether Paul Pogba will turn up for the club's tour of Australia, write the Sunday Mirror.

The Red Devils are due to fly to Perth on Sunday for the start of an 18-day, four-game trip which will also include time in Singapore and China.

Pogba is yet to return to pre-season training having been granted extra time off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, United have not spoken to the wantaway midfielder since the end of last season and are not sure whether or not he will turn up for the scheduled flight.

Pogba is reportedly desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus both thought to be interested in the World Cup winner.

And United chiefs fear that they could be in for a difficult few weeks if Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, attempt to force through a move.

READ MORE

5 things I want to see at Manchester United in 2019/20

Andy Mitten column: Rage and reality two very different things when it comes to Glazers and Manchester United fans



