Manchester United will have £330m to spend in the summer – but only if they sell these players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a transfer kitty of £330m if Paul Pogba and David de Gea leave the club this summer, according to The Sun.

Zinedine Zidane has told Pogba that it is now or never if the France international wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Goalkeeper De Gea, a target for PSG, could also be on his way out of Old Trafford in the coming months.

Solskjaer, who was named as United's permanent manager in March, has already been promised over £100m for a marquee signing and an additional £50m for other targets.

And the Norwegian will also be allowed to reinvest any funds raised from player sales as United attempt to launch a challenge for the Premier League title next term.

Pogba would cost Madrid at least £100m, while David de Gea's sale would probably generate another £80m.

United, who face Huddersfield on Sunday, are three points adrift of the top four with two games remaining.

