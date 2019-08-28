Paul Pogba’s brother says he “would be great for Real Madrid” as speculation continues

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu throughout the summer after coach Zinedine Zidane made his signature a top priority.

However, United have so far resisted their advances and the 26-year-old has stayed put to start every Premier League game of the new season so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite that, the Red Devils star’s older brother Mathias – who has just signed for Spanish fourth-tier side CD Manchego – refused to cool speculation that a move could still happen before the September 2 deadline.

“Everyone knows my brother would be great for Real Madrid and Zidane,” he told AS.

“It's Real Madrid and Manchester United who need to talk.”

Asked if a move is still possible, he replied: “I don't know, I'm not inside the Bernabeu. In football you never know.”

Pogba admitted in June that “it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else” but Mathias doesn’t believe staying put at Old Trafford has made his sibling uncomfortable.

“He's fine, like always,” he said. “Nobody should expect him to say anything bad about United. He's a professional and that's where he is right now.

“His future? That depends on the clubs: Manchester need to want to sell and Madrid need to want to buy. That's how business works.”

He added: “No doubt before our careers are over we'll get together in the same country. Hopefully it'll be Spain.

“It might be this season, but it doesn't depend just on us. If Flo (Florentin Pogba, who plays for Atlanta United) and Paul get the chance, they'll come. If not, they've got contracts with their clubs.”

