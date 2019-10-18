Transfer rumours swirl once more as Paul Pogba meets Zinedine Zidane in Dubai - report

Zidane was desperate to sign the France international over the summer, but United knocked back their interest and insisted he was not for sale.

However, speculation over a move has stirred again after the Mirror reported that the pair met in Dubai recently.

Pogba is currently out of action with an ankle problem and has been recovering in Dubai during the international break.

Madrid boss Zidane was also in the city to speak at a conference called the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) exhibition.

The two are said to have met up for a poolside chat, leading to fresh rumours that the Spanish giants could come back in for the 26-year-old.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, fuelled the fire over the summer by saying the former Juventus man wanted to leave Old Trafford, while the player himself admitted he was ready for a “new challenge”.

Zidane is a long-time admirer of his compatriot and made no secret of his desire for Real to splash the cash on bringing him to the Bernabeu.

United held firm to keep their key man available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Red Devils have started the new season poorly.

Solskjaer’s side have picked up just nine points from their opening eight games, leaving them two points above the relegation zone.

They welcome leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford this weekend and their rivals are in terrific form, having won all of their league games so far.

Pogba will be unavailable for the clash on Sunday through injury and has made five league appearances so far this season, providing two assists.

Real Madrid are top of the La Liga table on 18 points and remain unbeaten on league duty.

