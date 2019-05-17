Agent says 'there is a good chance' Manchester United target will move this summer

According to the Mirror, Dybala's agent – who is also his brother – dropped the news on Argentine radio.

"Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change," Gustavo Dybala is quoted as telling Futbolemico.

"I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave.

"Of course he’s not happy there. Paulo’s not the only one; there are many players who are uncomfortable at Juve

"He won’t be the one who will leave Juve this summer."

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Dybala, but their lack of Champions League football may play against them.

United will face competition from Atletico Madrid, who are looking to replace the outgoing Antoine Griezmann.

READ MORE...

6 high-profile, out-of-favour stars who could interest Premier League clubs – and who they'd suit

Why signing Antoine Griezmann is a major gamble for Barcelona